Firefighters get control of North Philly fire after nearly 6 hours

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It took firefighters nearly six hours to gain control of a three-alarm fire in North Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to the four-story building on the 1600 block of West Oxford Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The building was vacant and under construction.

Authorities evacuated the surrounding block displacing a number of Temple University students.

Temple wants any students that may be affected by the fire to contact campus police

There were no reports of injuries.
