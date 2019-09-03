Firefighters get control of North Philly fire after nearly 6 hours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It took firefighters nearly six hours to gain control of a three-alarm fire in North Philadelphia.
Firefighters were called to the four-story building on the 1600 block of West Oxford Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The building was vacant and under construction.
Authorities evacuated the surrounding block displacing a number of Temple University students.
Temple wants any students that may be affected by the fire to contact campus police
There were no reports of injuries.
