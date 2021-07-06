explosion

Toledo fireworks accident: 4 hurt in massive explosion at Ohio block party

Fireworks injuries 2021: Those hurt in Ohio expected to be OK, officials say
EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Police in Ohio said stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at a Fourth of July block party in Toledo.

Four people were hurt, but none of the injuries are life threatening, officials said.

FULL VIDEO: Massive Ohio fireworks explosion injures 4


EMBED More News Videos

Four people were hurt Sunday when stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at an Ohio block party, officials said.



Video captured by a neighbor shows people yelling and running for cover as the fireworks exploded in every direction Sunday night. At one point, the rental truck briefly caught fire.

RELATED: Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies of chest trauma from fireworks blast: ME

The truck had been packed with fireworks, and was parked on the street at the block party.

A fire department spokesman said they're investigating what ignited the explosions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioexplosionu.s. & worldfireworks
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Target practice leads to explosions heard throughout Del.: Officials
Family files wrongful death lawsuit following South Philly explosion
UK police: Blast outside hospital was terrorist incident
3 arrested in deadly UK car explosion; terror investigate underway
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News