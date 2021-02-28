More than 1K vaccinated at first responder clinic in Montgomery County

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A "First Responders Taking Care of First Responders" clinic at Plymouth Community Ambulance in Montgomery County administered more than 1,000 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday."It's exactly what we needed as firefighters, as first responders in the community, to have this opportunity to get the shot," said Joseph Bradley, a firefighter in the county.Bradley says he was in and out of the station within minutes.He says this year has been a stressful year to be a first responder."Lonely, isolated. and then of course when the fire phone rings, we have to respond and a lot of times that means going into people's houses," Bradley said.He says he feels relieved to be fully vaccinated.He got his first shot at the ambulance company last month.In partnership with East Norriton Pharmacy, that appointment-only clinic was open to first responders, the elderly and those with chronic conditions.The clinic for second shots was originally supposed to be last Sunday, but the shipment was delayed because of snow and supply chain issues."Combine all the factors kind of made us to postpone the event," said Manzil Panchal, a pharmacist with East Norriton Pharmacy.The pharmacy also says it would like to hold more clinics to get more of the community vaccinated if it can get more doses."We're hoping to do a few more because it's run so efficiently and we have the people from all the fire police agencies that have contributed along with the police departments," said Chief Thomas Trojansky from Plymouth Community Ambulance.With the authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and easier storage rules for Pfizer, the pharmacy hopes it will start getting more doses soon.