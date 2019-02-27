Fight breaks out at buffet after long wait for crab legs

EMBED </>More Videos

Fists were flying after a 10-minute wait for crab legs at a buffet made tempers flare.

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama --
Alabama police say a dispute over crab legs at a dinner buffet ended in a brawl that left two people facing misdemeanor charges.

Huntsville police officer Gerald Johnson says he was eating at the Meteor Buffet restaurant when a fight broke out.

Johnson tells WHNT-TV that diners were using service tongs like fencing swords, plates were shattering, and a man was beaten by a woman. Johnson says diners had been waiting in line for crab legs for more than 10 minutes, and they lost their tempers once the food came out.

The station reports Chequita Jenkins is charged with assaulting John Chapman, who suffered a cut on his head. Chapman is charged with disorderly conduct.

Court records aren't available to show whether either person has a lawyer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightseafoodu.s. & worldarrestrestaurantAlabama
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen speaks to House committee
Driver carjacked at gunpoint; child inside located, car still missing
Did cult involvement play a role in Morrisville murders?
Eagles not placing franchise tag on Nick Foles
Family believes Bucks Co. murders sparked by cult influences
Pizza deliveryman from Ardmore killed in "setup" robbery
Cousin and friend of victim in pizza delivery homicide speak out
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Show More
Family files lawsuit after fatal police shooting in Tacony
READ: Cohen's full testimony
D.A.: Man facing criminal charges in death of bicyclist in Center City
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
Police: Officers shoot 2 dogs after they charged at officers
More News