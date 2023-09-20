Personal trainer, Victor Spaulding, has an inclusive environment teaching fitness skills that apply to all aspects of life.

Philly personal trainer brings confidence to body and mind at Control Lab

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At Victor Spaulding's Control Lab, trainees get to put their health and wellness goals in their control.

"Working out showed me that anything was possible," said Spaulding.

In the Philadelphia locations, the team brings confidence building skills through personal training.

"I have become more comfortable with my body, and I'm amazed at the confidence I have here," said client Carrie Siegel.

Growing up, Spaulding saw how working on his physical health improved his life.

"Training helped build...confidence, so then you have the confidence to do everything else outside of training," Spaulding said.

Spaulding, who always wanted to move from New Jersey to Philadelphia, has opened two locations in the city.

His skill set contains the knowledge and certification for prenatal and postnatal training.

"It's hard to find those places and... resources for women, having Victor who's certified...he's there to help you," said Studio Manager Crystal Price.

Control Lab seeks to create an inclusive and safe environment for trainees to learn fitness skills that can apply to other aspects of life.

"To be here now...and help all the people that we do, it's a dream come true," said Spaulding.

