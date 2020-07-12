Several teens and a 10-year-old shot in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting where several youths were hit by gunfire Saturday.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 600 block of North Pine Street.

Police located five gunshot victims: two 15-year-old male gunshot victims, a 13-year-old female gunshot victim, a 14-year-old female gunshot victim and a 10-year-old male gunshot victim.

All of the victims were transported to the hospital and are listed in stable condition

So far no word yet on what sparked the shooting and no arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtoncrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found shot in car on Atlantic City Expressway
AccuWeather: Sunny, Less Humid
DA: Man charged with kidnapping Amish woman feared 'harmed'
Churches and COVID-19: Some outbreaks, many challenges
Search of California lake resumes for missing "Glee" star
All the coins: Super Mario Bros. game sells for $114,000
US COVID-19 deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
Show More
Florida's curve no longer flat amid new surge of COVID-19 cases
US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot
Jada Pinkett Smith confirms relationship while separated from Will
Philly sports fan, Monty G outside for first time in 4 months amid fighting COVID-19
41-year-old mother participates in local clinical trial for DNA vaccine
More TOP STORIES News