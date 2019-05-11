Five men shot in North Philadelphia ambush

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say five men were shot in North Philadelphia.The terribly violent incident drew the ire of both Police Commissioner Richard Ross and Mayor Jim Kenney. Both were on the scene to get a first-hand account of what happened.Yellow crime scene markers were scattered about highlighting where a hail of bullet casings fell. And those are just the ones they could find right away. Gail Glenn heard the barrage of gunfire."It was like it was war. War," said Glenn. "It is a constant thing here, it's a constant thing. Gunshots."Police say it was just before 5:30 p.m. Friday that ten or eleven males were walking southbound in the 1900 block of North Croskey. Three of them broke off and went in a different direction. Surveillance video shows shortly thereafter, three young teenagers came out of a breezeway and began firing at the group."They were clearly waiting for them, you can tell by the video, they were lying one wait waiting for those guys," said Police Commissioner Richard Ross.Five men ended up being shot. A 25-year-old shot in the back and listed in critical condition. A 26-year-old shot in the head who was in unknown condition. Another 26-year-old was shot four times whose condition was unknown. A 27 and a 32-year-old man were reported in stable condition.As for the shooters?"The sad part about this is on the video it appears to everybody that viewed it, they are no more than 15 years old. Very, very young people," said Ross."Just before Mother's Day." sighed resident Gail Glenn.She says many people were preparing to celebrate the holiday weekend before this happens."When will it stop? When will we take our streets back? When will we stand up to them." said Glenn.Mayor Jim Kenny was also on the scene after he heard of the horrific violence."Heartbreaking, devastating and it's senseless and we gotta find a way to get the community to partner with us, with the city to get these young people to put down the weapons." said the Mayor.Presently police have no suspects. But they were canvassing the neighborhood and will closely examine surveillance footage to try and identify them.