Florida House passes bill arming teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Teachers in Florida may soon be able to carry guns in their classrooms.Wednesday, a controversial school safety bill passed in the Florida House that would allow teachers to arm themselves.The bill comes after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last year that left 17 students dead.It emphasizes that teachers and school districts can opt-out the program. However, if a teacher does agree to join, they must undergo police-style training, a psychiatric evaluation and drug tests.Critics say arming teachers is not the best way to keep schools safe.It now heads to desk of Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.