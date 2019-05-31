Fla. swim instructor charged after boy nearly drowns

A Florida swim instructor has been charged with neglect after a 3-year-old boy nearly drowned during a swimming lesson.

Video shows the moment the boy goes under water at Park Maitland School.

Police say he was under water for more than two minutes before the instructor, 34-year-old Jessica Kretz, pulled him from the water.

There were four instructors in the pool at the time.

So far only Kretz has been arrested and charged.

Police say Kretz knew the boy could not swim and was responsible for him at the time of the accident.

The school released a statement saying, in part, that the instructors are no longer employed at the school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadrowningswimmingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
Dorney Park removes personalized bullet keychains after backlash
Tree crashes into Delaware County home
4 accused of sexually assaulting child while producing porn in NJ
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
Wanted man found hiding in trunk at Pa. auction center
Show More
AccuWeather: Finally Dry and Sunny
Cherry Hill girl among 8 co-champions in National Spelling Bee
Police: 4 arrested in Dunkin' Donuts burglary spree in NJ
CDC posts photo of poppy seed muffin with ticks to educate
Good Samaritan rescues driver from burning car in Fla.
More TOP STORIES News