Florida woman accused of pulling knife on man who confronted her about passing gas loudly

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly pulled a knife on a man who was offended by her loud farting. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. --
A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly pulled a knife on a man who was offended by the sound of her passing gas.

Shanetta Wilson, 37, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said she pulled a knife on a man who was offended when she allegedly passed gas while waiting in line.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Wilson and the man got into a verbal dispute over her "farting loudly" while in line at a store.

That is when she reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened the man before leaving the location.

----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps

.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestbizarreu.s. & worldFlorida
Top Stories
2 women arrested following violent altercation at Wawa
Man sought for groping girl, 12, on her way to school
Officials: Cigarettes cause Delaware fire, 6 injured
EXCLUSIVE: Victim of brutal attack on SEPTA bus speaks
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Video: Postal worker throws package from truck onto Montco lawn
AccuWeather: Still Chilly Today
Judge denies Kathleen Kane's request for delay in jail sentence
Show More
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
Video captures gang shooting that left woman, 19, dead
Witnesses: Man shot dead in West Oak Lane after argument
Hunters rescue 8-point buck from frozen Pa. lake
More News