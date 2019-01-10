Firefighters worked to contain a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Manayunk section Thursday night.The fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of Flat Rock Road.Arriving fire crews reported large flames coming from the roof of a vacant building.The building, a former paper mill, is noted as one of the oldest such structures in the country. It has been vacant since April 2017.A host of fire apparatus were dispatched, including Hazmat crews.The fire went to a second alarm shortly after 9 p.m.There are no reported injuries at this time.------