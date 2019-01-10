Flames burn through large, vacant Manayunk paper mill building

MANAYUNK (WPVI) --
Firefighters worked to contain a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Manayunk section Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of Flat Rock Road.

Arriving fire crews reported large flames coming from the roof of a vacant building.

The building, a former paper mill, is noted as one of the oldest such structures in the country. It has been vacant since April 2017.

A host of fire apparatus were dispatched, including Hazmat crews.

The fire went to a second alarm shortly after 9 p.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Related Topics:
philly newsbuilding fire
