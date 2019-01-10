MANAYUNK (WPVI) --Firefighters worked to contain a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Manayunk section Thursday night.
The fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of Flat Rock Road.
Arriving fire crews reported large flames coming from the roof of a vacant building.
The building, a former paper mill, is noted as one of the oldest such structures in the country. It has been vacant since April 2017.
A host of fire apparatus were dispatched, including Hazmat crews.
The fire went to a second alarm shortly after 9 p.m.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps