VIDEO: Flames erupt after gas line break in North Wildwood

An Action News viewer captured video of flames shooting several feet into the air after a gas line break in North WIldwood. (WPVI)

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials with South Jersey Gas are investigating a gas line break that turned out to be quite a spectacle Thursday evening in North Wildwood.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of East 24th Avenue and the boardwalk.

At some point during or after the break the gas line erupted in flames.

An Action News viewer captured video of the fire shooting several feet into the air.

The area is currently under construction. However, it's not clear at this time what caused the gas line break.
Flames erupt after gas line break in North Wildwood. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 17, 2018.


