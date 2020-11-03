Flames ravage home in Newtown, Bucks County causing a partial collapse

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials said fire has caused a house to partially collapse in Newtown, Bucks County early Tuesday morning.The fire broke out around 4:25 a.m. on the 300 block of Pineville Road.Officials said flames were shooting from the home when firefighters arrived at the scene.Several fire companies from surrounding counties also responded to the blaze.Officials said there was a partial collapse of the house as the flames continued to burn.So far there have been no injuries reported.Fire crews remain on the scene battling the blaze.