Flames shoot from plane engine after bird strike caught on camera: VIDEO

ABBOTSFORD, Canada -- Dramatic video shows the moment a bird strike sent flames shooting from the engine of a Canadian jetliner.

Footage shot inside the cabin shows multiple bursts of fire visible through the window of Swoop Flight 312 from Abbotsford, British Columbia, to Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Passengers could be heard yelling "Fire!" as the airplane appeared to shake.



Passenger Donna-Lee Rayner wrote on Facebook that there was smoke and a burning smell in the cabin after the strike. She said the flight crew informed passengers that they were "down one engine" and were turning around.

"It was a scary moment, but we were blessed to have a skilled pilot to keep us calm and navigate us back safely," added passenger Terence Rodriguez.

In a statement to ABC News, Swoop said the plane landed safely shortly thereafter and that all passengers were "offloaded without incident" and re-accommodated or offered a refund. The aircraft was removed from service and will be subject to further inspection.

"Safety is our number one priority and will always be at the forefront of our decision making. We apologize for the inconvenience to our impacted travelers," the airline said.
