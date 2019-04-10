Flames shoot through roof of Kensington row home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters battled flames at a home in Kensington Wednesday morning.Chopper 6 was over the row home on the 400 block of East Auburn Street near D Street.Investigators said the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m.Firefighters were on the roof trying to contain the blaze.The fire was placed under control about a half hour later.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.There are no reports of any injuries at this time.