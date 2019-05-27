fire

Flames tear through Burlington County, New Jersey home early Monday

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Fire crews in Maple Shade are battling a house fire early Monday.

The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. on the unit block of North Stiles Avenue.

When fire crews arrived heavy smoke was pouring out of the single family home.

Firefighters were unable to enter the house due to heavy flames and remain on scene, fighting the fire from the exterior of the structure.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.
