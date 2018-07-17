FLOODING

Flash floods across region following storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia suburbs to the Jersey shore deal with flooding rains and stormy weather. (WPVI)

By
Trenton's Parkside Avenue and Slate Street was a river Tuesday.

Action News was there as some drivers were forced onto the hoods of their cars until help arrived, while others waded in the waist-deep waters to dry land.

In Toms River, drivers struggled to navigate streets that were quickly submerged underwater.

The Jersey Shore bore the brunt of the afternoon storm, as police warned drivers to stay off the roads.

While determined beachgoers braved the showers on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

In Pennsylvania, creeks overflowed onto Schuylkill Road in Pottstown and fallen trees illustrated the force of mother nature.

The storm left as quickly as it came, leaving many drying out and cleaning up.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newspennsylvania newsweatherstormflooding
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLOODING
NEW VIDEO: Thai soccer players celebrate from hospital
Latest updates on the Thai youth soccer team rescue
Thai cave rescue: These are the 12 rescued players, coach
Roads torn up, washed out in 'historic' Mich. flash flooding
More flooding
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News