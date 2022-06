FLEETWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man in Berks County, Pennsylvania died after a tree he was cutting fell on top of him, according to state police.It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of Hartz Road in Fleetwood.Police say 39-year-old David Crossett was cutting down a tree behind his home when the tree shifted and landed on top of him.Police say Crossett died from his injuries.