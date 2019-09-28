Flight from JFK makes emergency landing due to unruly passenger

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to land at Kansas City International Airport after an unruly passenger threatened the safety of the aircraft.

KSHB-TV reports a statement from Alaska Airlines said flight 411 landed safely in Kansas City Thursday afternoon and the passenger was taken into custody.

The flight was bound from New York to Los Angeles with 177 passengers and six crew members aboard.

The airline said the passenger threatened crew members and the aircraft's safety.

Federal officials interviewed crew members and continue to investigate the incident. No further details were immediately available.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missourijfk international airportpassengeremergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash blocks lanes on Pennsylvania Turnpike, causes major delays
Man trapped in crushed car records his own rescue
Chicago road rage fight caught on camera under investigation
Bride and groom get married in Eagles jerseys at Jersey Shore
High school dedicates game to officer's son who died in manhole
AccuWeather: Warm, More Humid
2 off-duty Philly police officers injured in fight at 7-Eleven
Show More
Illegal dumping caught on camera in Southwest Philadelphia
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
Shelter Me: Superhero dog inspires kids
Lizzo, Halsey headline Q102 Jingle Ball 2019
Looking for a job? Philadelphia Navy Yard is hiring
More TOP STORIES News