Flight from Philadelphia to London lands in Boston after reports of odor in cabin

BOSTON -- American Airlines said a report of a possible odor in the cabin has diverted a plane bound for London from Philadelphia to land in Boston.
A statement from the airline says the Airbus A330-300 with 154 passengers and a crew of 12 landed in Boston at 11: 48 p.m., around 1.5 hours after taking off from Philadelphia. The plane was bound for London's Heathrow airport.
The airline says no passengers had complained of illness.
A maintenance team was reviewing the issue after the plane arrived at a gate
