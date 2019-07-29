flight diverted

Flight from Philadelphia to London lands in Boston after reports of odor in cabin

BOSTON -- American Airlines said a report of a possible odor in the cabin has diverted a plane bound for London from Philadelphia to land in Boston.

A statement from the airline says the Airbus A330-300 with 154 passengers and a crew of 12 landed in Boston at 11: 48 p.m., around 1.5 hours after taking off from Philadelphia. The plane was bound for London's Heathrow airport.

The airline says no passengers had complained of illness.

A maintenance team was reviewing the issue after the plane arrived at a gate
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsamerican airlinesflight divertedphiladelphia international airportu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FLIGHT DIVERTED
Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'
Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'
Woman goes into shock on flight from Philadelphia
London-bound plane diverted to PHL due to medical incident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philly
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
AccuWeather: Hot and humid today and Tuesday
5-year-old boy credited with saving 13 people from fire
Boy recovering after getting hit by bullet on baseball field
Show More
2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend
Police: Man stabbed in neck FaceTimes in ambulance
Thousands of grasshoppers make migratory stop in Las Vegas area
'Wrong person to mess with': Jogger chases down male flasher
Man accused of killing wife apologizes to victim's family
More TOP STORIES News