Flight from Philadelphia to London lands in Boston after reports of odor in cabin

BOSTON -- American Airlines said a report of a possible odor in the cabin has diverted a plane bound for London from Philadelphia to land in Boston.A statement from the airline says the Airbus A330-300 with 154 passengers and a crew of 12 landed in Boston at 11: 48 p.m., around 1.5 hours after taking off from Philadelphia. The plane was bound for London's Heathrow airport.The airline says no passengers had complained of illness.A maintenance team was reviewing the issue after the plane arrived at a gate