Officials identify flight instructor, former military pilot as 2 who perished in New Castle County plane crash

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials said a flight instructor and a former military pilot from Philadelphia both died in Sunday's crash near New Castle Airport in Newark Sunday morning.The pilot, 52-year-old Terrance Daniels of Philadelphia and 79-year-old Albert Dohring, a flight instructor from Middletown, Delaware, both died when the twin-engine aircraft crashed in a heavily wooded area just two miles north of the airport's runway.The crash occurred in the area of 550 Stanton Christiana Road around 9 a.m.Officials said the Daniels radioed in that he needed to land and then all communication with the plane was lost.The twin-engine aircraft was found in a heavily wooded area off of Route 7 a short time later.Officials said the 1965 Beech Baron twin-engine plane took off at approximately 8:50 a.m.On the morning of the crash, The National Transportation Safety Board said they would be investigating into the cause of the crash along with the Federal Aviation Administration."We're going to be looking at three areas: the pilot, we'll be looking at their certification, their medical background, and their training. We'll be looking at the aircraft. We'll be looking at the log books, the control surfaces and the engines. Thirdly, we'll be looking at the environment," said NTSB Investigator Pete Wentz.Delaware River and Bay Authority spokesperson James Salmon confirmed that Albert Dohring worked for the DRBA as Airfield Operations Coordinator for approximately 16 - 17 years.Salmon said Dohring started as a part time employee in 2001 and became full time a few years later. He monitored airport conditions and was the onsite DRPB representative and assisted airport tenants.Dohring was not working in his official capacity on the morning of the crash.The crash remains under investigation.