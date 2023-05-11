Passengers on a flight from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia were forced to evacuate before takeoff because of a bomb threat.

Man accused of making bomb threat on plane headed for Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH (WPVI) -- Passengers on a flight from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia were forced to evacuate before takeoff because of a bomb threat.

Police said a passenger made the threat after missing the boarding time on Thursday afternoon.

Hossein Dehnavifard, 37, is now in custody.

American Airlines gate agents at Pittsburgh International Airport said they overheard the Iranian national claim there was a bomb inside his checked bags.

That threat came after officials denied him from boarding because he arrived late.

According to local ABC affiliate WTAE, the B concourse was partially closed and more than 100 passengers who were on the flight had to leave the plane while the aircraft was searched, Allegheny County police said.

Dehnavifard is now charged with making terroristic threats.

Officers did not find a threat on the plane or inside any luggage.

"Safety and security are our top priorities and we are thankful for our customers' understanding," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to WTAE.