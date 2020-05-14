Flocks of plastic flamingos say "Thank you" to essential workers

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ beaches will be open by Memorial Day weekend
Deaths top 1K in Philly, COVID-19 Recovery Office formed
Philly's Class of 2020 to get virtual graduation
Droplets can last in air for more than 8 minutes: Study
CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philly area
Delaware beaches to reopen to residents only
Suspected DUI crash leaves 1 dead, pregnant woman hurt
Show More
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
Angel Flight East delivers much needed supplies to the front lines
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Some Pa. counties continue on path to defy orders
More TOP STORIES News