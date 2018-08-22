Flooding leads to water rescues in Lehigh Valley

Heavy rains led to several water rescues in the Lehigh Valley.Floodwaters pushed a car into a cornfield on the 5100 block of Sauerkraut Lane in Lower Macungie Township early Wednesday morning. First responders were able to rescue the driver.In Upper Macungie Township, at least one driver got stuck in the flooding.The Route 100 northbound ramp to I-78 eastbound was closed due to high water.In North Whitehall Township, flooding covered Route 145 at Clearview Road. Officials say no evacuations were needed and no injuries were reported.------