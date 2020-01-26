weather

Heavy rain causes flooding in eastern Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heavy rain on Saturday caused flooding in Philadelphia.

During the soaking rain, cars tried to push through the water on West Ford Road in the city's Wynnefield Heights section. One ended up getting stuck.

"It's really bad, it's backed up," said Walter Mangual, of Wynnefield Heights.

Many drivers said the traffic on Interstate 76 eastbound was so bad, they drove down the Gladwyne on-ramp.

"I'm very fed up. I wish I was home right now. I'd rather be somewhere else than in my truck right now," Mangual said.

On Route 23, by Righters Mill Road in Lower Merion Township, a tree came crashing down the middle of the road. It brought power lines down with it.

"Traffic's pretty bad, there's several lights out in the area, we've already lost power twice," said Drew Avellino, from Bala Cynwyd.

Not far away, cars were having a hard time passing through Hollow Cove Road.

"It's better than snow," said Clemon Davis, of Germantown.

Weather on Sunday is expected to be dry with highs in the mid-40s.
