FLORIDA (WPVI) -- Drivers lent a helping hand to a Florida Highway Patrol Officer when he was attacked during a traffic stop.
Dash camera video from the incident on March 18 shows the trooper with 24-year-old Alexander Delgado, who was walking along the highway.
During a search, police say Delgado began arguing with the trooper, punched him in the face, and tried to run.
Passersby stopped to help the trooper, who ended up with a bloody nose.
Delgado was taken into custody.
Drivers lend helping hand to Florida trooper who was attacked during traffic stop
During a search, police say Delgado began arguing with the trooper, punched him in the face, and tried to run.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News