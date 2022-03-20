Drivers lend helping hand to Florida trooper who was attacked during traffic stop

FLORIDA (WPVI) -- Drivers lent a helping hand to a Florida Highway Patrol Officer when he was attacked during a traffic stop.Dash camera video from the incident on March 18 shows the trooper with 24-year-old Alexander Delgado, who was walking along the highway.During a search, police say Delgado began arguing with the trooper, punched him in the face, and tried to run.Passersby stopped to help the trooper, who ended up with a bloody nose.Delgado was taken into custody.