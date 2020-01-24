Florida inmate punches deputy multiple times in face: VIDEO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida -- An inmate attacked a sheriff's deputy in Florida, and the violent clash was all caught on camera.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigators say Michler Gabriel refused to back away from a door as a deputy was opening it.

That's when Gabriel repeatedly punched the deputy in the face.

Another deputy helped restrain the 38-year-old inmate.

Gabriel is now facing additional felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.

The deputy had to be hospitalized for lacerations, swelling and bruising.
