Crime & Safety

Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing

EMBED <>More Videos

A 27-year-old inmate at the Broward County Jail in Florida punched a public defender during a bond hearing.

A public defender working inside Florida's Broward County Jail was sucker-punched Wednesday morning by an inmate.

Attorney Julie Chase was standing alongside a female defendant during morning bond court when 27-year-old inmate William Green got out of his seat, walked up to her from behind and punched her in the side of her head, reports WPBF.

The hit was so hard that she was knocked to the ground. Everyone in the room was surprised by the random attack.

The defendant, who was at the podium at the time, ran out of the way as corrections deputies restrained Green.

Officials said the lawyer was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated.

Authorities said court records show Green was arrested by Broward County Sheriffs in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday on a battery charge.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfloridainmatescourtjailu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Video shows knife-wielding man randomly attacking others in Fishtown
Union members at Philadelphia Community College vote to strike
Father charged with vehicular homicide in son's death
Woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Police arrest man reportedly 'fighting himself' at South Jersey Wawa
Jury weighs death for man who raped, dismembered teen
Show More
3 Philadelphia motels sued over alleged sex trafficking
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Police: Men sought for stealing tip money and punching man in Old City
Trump presents Medal of Honor to family of Iraq war hero
Commuters learning details about massive I-95 project
More TOP STORIES News