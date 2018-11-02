MIAMI --Neither snow nor rain nor traffic can stop one South Florida mail carrier who appeared to drive erratically off the road, kicking up a cloud of dust while whizzing by traffic on the roadway.
Cellphone video shot by a passenger in one of the vehicles on the road showed the vehicle's apparent off-road detour. It's not clear exactly where the Nov. 1 incident took place; according to a street sign seen in the video, the driver is nearing an intersection with Eurkea Drive in the Miami area.
A USPS spokesperson told local television station WTVJ that the postal service is reviewing the video and said the driver's "unacceptable behavior...does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce."