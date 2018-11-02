U.S. & WORLD

Florida mail truck goes off-road, kicking up cloud of dust as it whizzes past traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

A USPS vehicle in the Miami area apparently drove off the road, kicking up a cloud of dust while whizzing by traffic on the roadway. (puredna_kennels/Instagram)

MIAMI --
Neither snow nor rain nor traffic can stop one South Florida mail carrier who appeared to drive erratically off the road, kicking up a cloud of dust while whizzing by traffic on the roadway.

Cellphone video shot by a passenger in one of the vehicles on the road showed the vehicle's apparent off-road detour. It's not clear exactly where the Nov. 1 incident took place; according to a street sign seen in the video, the driver is nearing an intersection with Eurkea Drive in the Miami area.

A USPS spokesperson told local television station WTVJ that the postal service is reviewing the video and said the driver's "unacceptable behavior...does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridaUSPSpostal servicedrivingviral video
U.S. & WORLD
Officials: 4 wounded, shooter dead at yoga studio in Florida
Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person
Secret customer score could determine how long companies leave you on hold
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Hate-filled letter left outside woman's home in Tacony
AccuWeather: Rain Tonight, Winds of Change Saturday
1 person dead in house blaze in Havertown
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
Officials: 4 wounded, shooter dead at yoga studio in Florida
Army veteran and his 3 children get new home in Delco
Police say boy found dead at Pa. bus stop was run over
Racially-charged posters removed at University of Delaware
Show More
Skeleton found in basement decades after owner vanished
Deptford youth football team successfully pulls off the 'Philly Philly' play
Rowan University's Special Olympics to receive big honors
Breathtaking view of fall foliage at French Creek State Park
Woman fights with driver, causing bus to fall in China river
More News