Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie dies in plane crash with family

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- A small plane attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Miami crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing all nine people aboard, including the Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, the aircraft's operating company reported.

Helidosa Aviation Group said on its Twitter account that the Gulfstream jet was carrying two crew members and seven passengers.

The plane had departed from El Higüero airport for Miami shortly before seeking to land at Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic's capital, Santo Domingo, the company said. The company gave no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash.

The airport shut down operations after the accident, canceling hundreds of flights.

José Ángel Hernández, 38, better known as Flow La Movie, produced Urban Latin songs such as "Te Boté" sung by Bad Bunny and Ozuna. He also produced "La Jeepeta" by Nio Garcia, Brray and Juanka and "Wow Remix," in which artists Bryant Myers, Arcangel, Nicky Jam, El Alfa and Darell participated.

Helidosa Aviation said Hernandez was accompanied by six relatives and colleagues. It identified them as Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, Keilyan Hernandez, Jayden Hernandez, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Melendez Jimenez and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva. The crew members were Luis Alberto Eljuri and Víctor Emilio Herrera, the company said.

