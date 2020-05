Before the Pennsylvania Convention Center can display the glamorous arrangements of the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, the space is empty - requiring hundreds of man hours to set up the scene.This year's show was no exception.Watch a time lapse video showing how the empty arena was transformed into the magnificent field of flowers that wows audiences from around the world.Before you head to the show, let the 6abc Action News AccuWeather team give you an exclusive look at this year's show and exhibits.Watch the 6abc Flower Show Special here: