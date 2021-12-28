flu

Experts expect normal US flu season after year off; hospitalizations rise, 2 child deaths reported

The type of virus circulating this year tends to cause the largest amount of severe disease.
By Carla K. Johnson, AP Medical Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC reports 2 children have died from the flu

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported.

Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures - school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel - prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.

"This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season," said Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The childhood deaths, Brammer said, are "unfortunately what we would expect when flu activity picks up. It's a sad reminder of how severe flu can be."

MORE: Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few ways to tell
EMBED More News Videos

Are you having trouble differentiating COVID-19, the common cold and the flu? Dr. Daisy Dodd with Kaiser Permanente explains a few easy ways to tell.



During last year's unusually light flu season, one child died. In contrast, 199 children died from flu two years ago, and 144 the year before that.

In the newest data, the most intense flu activity was in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., and the number of states with high flu activity rose from three to seven. In CDC figures released Monday, states with high flu activity are New Mexico, Kansas, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, Georgia and North Dakota.

The type of virus circulating this year tends to cause the largest amount of severe disease, especially in the elderly and the very young, Brammer said.

Last year's break from the flu made it more challenging to plan for this year's flu vaccine. So far, it looks like what's circulating is in a slightly different subgroup from what the vaccine targets, but it's "really too early to know" whether that will blunt the vaccine's effectiveness, Brammer said.

"We'll have to see what the impact of these little changes" will be, Brammer said. "Flu vaccine is your best way to protect yourself against flu."

There are early signs that fewer people are getting flu shots compared with last year. With hospitals already stretched by COVID-19, it's more important than ever to get a flu shot and take other precautions, Brammer said.

"Cover your cough. Wash your hands. Stay home if you're sick," Brammer said. "If you do get flu, there are antivirals you can talk to your doctor about that can prevent severe illness and help you stay out of the hospital."

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirusu.s. & worldflu preventionflu seasonflu death
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FLU
Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
Rowan University reports early flu outbreak on campus
Why it's important to get your flu shot this year amid pandemic
CHOP reporting increase in kids being admitted due to several viruses
TOP STORIES
What the CDC's latest COVID quarantine guidelines mean for you
2 men shot and killed outside Club Risque in Philadelphia
Racial reckoning turns focus to Pa. roadside historical markers
Teen killed in department store dressing room by stray LAPD bullet
3 family members killed in fiery crash at AC Expressway toll plaza
$2M Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
Additional mobile COVID testing sites opening in Philadelphia
Show More
22-year-old's TikTok tour of tiny NYC apartment gets big views
Nearly 800 more US flights canceled Tuesday following holiday weekend
1 dead, 14-year-old among 5 injured in Philly shootings
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
GoFundMe for fire survivors shut down over 'rude' messages, fake pages
More TOP STORIES News