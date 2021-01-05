flu season

COVID-19 pandemic precautions keeping flu numbers low this year

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's always unpredictable when we start to see flu activity pick up, but typically by now we'd be seeing many more people with the flu.

It could just be a mild flu season. However, most healthcare providers say pandemic precautions are definitely playing a role.

Dr. Judd Hollander, Senior Vice President and urgent care physician at Jefferson Health, says the same precautions we take to prevent COVID-19 also decrease chances you'll catch the flu and that seems to be holding true, even with more testing.

"In our urgent care centers for example, if we test you for COVID, we test you for the flu. About 30-40%, sometimes 15% have COVID, it's zero flu," he said.

Nationally, the CDC reports minimal to low flu activity in all 50 states during the last week of December 2020. Compare that to last season, same week in 2019 where several states were already reporting high and very high flu activity.

The flu vaccine also likely plays a role. Preliminary data shows vaccination rates among adults went up more than 40% from last season to this season.

Dr. Hollander said "We were never really as careful as we should be in flu season."

He hopes lessons will be learned from the pandemic, even with a COVID-19 vaccine, many measures like good handwashing, masks in crowded spaces and distance will help protect more people from many different illnesses.

And there is one more factor to consider as to why we're seeing more COVID-19 cases and many more deaths from it than we see from the flu.

Overall COVID-19 causes more severe illness and when it comes to the flu, people have some immunity against that virus from previous infections or vaccinations, but most people have no immunity to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckflucovid 19 vaccineflu seasoncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLU SEASON
Doctors explain why flu numbers are down during COVID-19
SPONSORED: CHAT REPLAY: Protecting Your Family From The Flu
CVS hiring to help with anticipated COVID-19 vaccine
Flu shots for kids extra important this year amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenosha prosecutors: Officers won't be charged in Jacob Blake case
Elderly man beaten, gagged inside home on New Year's Eve
Postal service delays causing headaches, late bills
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
SW Philly lawmaker becomes only Black woman in Pa. party leadership
'Travel shaming' becoming new online trend amid pandemic
Do these three things now to protect yourself online
Show More
LA ambulance crews told not to transport patients with low chance of survival
Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Grammy Awards postponed until March due to COVID-19
Mass vaccination facilities coming to Montco, Delco
Woman shot in attempted robbery outside John's Roast Pork
More TOP STORIES News