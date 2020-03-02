Education

Saints Simon and Jude School in West Chester closed Monday due to illness

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A catholic school in West Chester, Chester County will be closed Monday due to illnesses such as stomach virus and flu.

Saints Simon and Jude School, at 6 Cavanaugh Court, just off West Chester Pike, has about 330 students in preschool through 8th grade.

The school says a maintenance team disinfected the building Sunday.

School officials are reminding parents to keep children home, 24 hours after the child is without a fever and symptoms.
