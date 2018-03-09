Flying ice left on cars presents a real danger to motorists

Though Wednesday's storm is now history, the remnants can still be seen throughout the region, and that leftover snow and ice can be more than just a nuisance when left on cars.Snow and ice flying off vehicles all too often results in obstructing the view, or in some cases seriously harming other drivers.Linda Bennett of Newark, Delaware had the front windshield of her car smashed on I-95 Friday morning as she drove through the heart of Wilmington on the way to work.Ice came flying at her car out of nowhere.She knows she could have easily had been killed."When I saw it, I was looking in the rearview mirror, and I saw it in the corner of my eye, I looked over it was high in the air and it was coming at me like a torpedo," Bennett said. "Fortunately I didn't slam on my brakes or swerved because God knows what could have happened."In Delaware there are no current laws requiring motorists to clear the snow and ice off of their roofs or windows before getting back on the street or highway - no time frame, nothing.In Pennsylvania our cameras spotted multiple trucks on I-95 driving along with plenty of visible ice on the rooftops.But New Jersey and Pennsylvania law could not differ more from the First State. You must clear it all off before you hit the road."You can start your vehicle, but once you put that vehicle in motion you can definitely get fined," explained Trooper Loretta Miree of the Pennsylvania State Police.Fines in Pennsylvania can range from $200 to $1,000, and the offender could face criminal charges if someone is injured or killed in one of these mishaps.-----