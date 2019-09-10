Flying tire smashes into woman's car on Pennsylvania Turnpike

LEHIGHTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman is recovering from quite a scare after a flying tire smashed into her Mini Cooper on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Tuesday morning.

It happened near the Mahoning Valley interchange in Carbon County just after 11 a.m.

Officials say the tire came off a car that was traveling in a northbound lane, bounced across the highway, then crashed into the woman's windshield as she drove in a southbound lane.

The driver was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police are still investigating.
