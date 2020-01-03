Fmr. Bucks Co. teacher, coach charged with invasion of privacy, indecent exposure

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former math teacher and soccer coach in Bucks County is accused of taking intimate photos of people without their consent then sharing the files online, according to a district letter to community members.

Francis Reppert Jr. of Quakertown was arraigned Thursday on charges of invasion of privacy and indecent exposure.

Reppert had been on administrative leave from Palisades High School since the allegations surfaced in October.

State police and Bucks County Children and Youth were contacted to investigate the allegations, according to the letter obtained by WFMZ-TV.

The district hired Reppert in August 2016. The school board officially fired him in December.

Reppert was arraigned on $500,000 unsecured bail.
