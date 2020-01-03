Fmr. Bucks Co. teacher, coach took 'upskirt' photos of students: D.A.

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former math teacher and soccer coach in Bucks County is accused of taking 'upskirt' photos of students and then sharing the files online, according to the district attorney's office.Francis Reppert Jr., 26, of Quakertown was arraigned Thursday on charges of invasion of privacy and indecent exposure stemming from images Pennsylvania State Police found on his personal iPhone and school-issued iPad.According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, the photos were taken of three female students from underneath Reppert's desk. Investigators also recovered photos of Reppert exposing himself inside Palisades High School.The D.A. said police confronted Reppert in October after a student captured a video of Reppert viewing a photo of what appeared to be another student's legs. According to a criminal complaint, Reppert told Troopers he took photos of the student; investigators discovered the additional photos during a forensic search of his devices.State police and Bucks County Children and Youth were contacted to investigate the allegations, according to a letter sent to the Palisades community.Reppert had been on administrative leave from Palisades High School since the allegations surfaced in October. The school board officially fired him in December.He had been employed by the school district since August 2016.Following his arraignment Thursday, Reppert was released on unsecured bail at $500,000.Anyone who believes they have further information about this case should contact Pennsylvania State Police - Dublin Barracks at 215.949.9191.