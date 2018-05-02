Fmr. Comcast workers deliver sex harassment complaints

A group of former Comcast employees is calling on the company to fix what it calls a culture of sexual harassment.Some of the accusers came forward on Wednesday, descending on Comcast's headquarters in Center City to deliver their demands.Three ex-Comcast employees, armed with more than 4,000 signatures, said they want a meeting with corporate leaders. They were expressing concerns about sexual harassment in the workplace.More than 125 signatures, they say, come from Comcast employees from across the nation."I had a co-worker walk into my cubicle and literally grab my breast," said Rylinda Rhodes.Rhodes says she was fired in 2012 because she continued to file complaints with the management."When I complained I was told to get over it, that some people are set in the ways. I was told I was too sensitive, I need to get over it," she said."I had been retaliated against, I was denied sick time, jobs, promotions, and things of that nature," said Laterrica Perry.The trio was allowed to go to the front desk, but was never allowed to speak with any upper management, and told to leave their petitions with the building manager.The company said in a statement: "Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind is not tolerated at Comcast. Allegations of harassment are taken very seriously and investigate thoroughly."In the case of Rylinda Rhodes, a Comcast spokeswoman said her supervisor was disciplined, and in the case of Laterrica Perry, her supervisor was fired.Those two women have filed legal proceedings against Comcast.------