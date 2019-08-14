Former Philadelphia NAACP treasurer reported missing, possibly endangered

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The former treasurer of the Philadelphia NAACP has been reported missing.
Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help in finding Manuel Smith.
Smith, 58, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on August 8 on the 100 block of North Peach Street.
Police say Smith has not come to work in days and has diabetes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
