Former Temple fraternity president sentenced to prison in sex assault case

Ari Goldstein, 23, will also have to register as a sex offender under the sentence imposed Wednesday.
Goldstein was convicted in February of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted sexual assault and indecent assault of a woman who was a freshman at the north Philadelphia university in February 2018. But jurors also acquitted the Wrightstown resident of sexual assault and indecent assault of another woman in the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house in November 2017.
Defense attorney Perry de Marco Sr. had argued at trial that the encounters were consensual and one of the women had engaged in a "sustained" sexual relationship with his client.
Temple suspended the fraternity in April 2018 after at least three women alleged sexual assaults.
