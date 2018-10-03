Former University of Delaware baseball player accused of raping 6 women out on bail

GEORGETOWN, Del. --
A former University of Delaware baseball player accused of raping six women has been freed from jail as he awaits trial.

The News Journal reports that 22-year-old Clay Conaway's parents signed an agreement putting up four properties they own to have their son released. Conway's bail was set at $310,000.

He was first arrested last month and charged with raping a 20-year-old woman last June. Last week, he was indicted on six additional counts of second-degree rape after five others reported he had assaulted them over the last five years. He's pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Court records show he is confined to his home and cannot have contact with the women and their families or be alone with any women other than family.

