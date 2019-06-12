child pornography

Former Villanova campus ministry director pleads guilty in child porn case

PHILADELPHIA -- A former campus minister at Villanova University awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography.

Federal prosecutors said the plea on Tuesday by 52-year-old Timothy O'Connell of Drexel Hill involved obtaining images that depicted the sexual abuse and exploitation of pre-pubescent children.

One of the victims was a 2-year-old child identified by the FBI in another investigation.

O'Connell is the former associate director of campus ministry at the school. His lawyer, Heather Mattes, says he was terminated by Villanova.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain calls the case particularly disturbing because O'Connell was a spiritual leader who was trusted on campus.

Mattes says O'Connell is remorseful and will have more to say when he's sentenced, which is currently scheduled for October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newspennsylvania newschild pornographyvillanova
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Student accused of sharing explicit video of 12-year-old
4 accused of sexually assaulting child while producing porn in NJ
Fmr. Radnor Township official to be sentenced for child porn
Babysitter charged with sexually assaulting 2 boys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
Major delays on Schuylkill Expressway following crash
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Woman stabbed to death in Germantown, suspect in custody
Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
Seaside Heights lifeguard saves choking baby
Black bear spotted wandering in Springfield Twp.
Show More
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Heavy Rain Early Thursday
4 homes collapse on Willow Street in Norristown
Lawsuit: Pa. company's materials aided spread of London's Grenfell fire
Suspect shot after police chase ends in crash in Delco
More TOP STORIES News