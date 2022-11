Quaker Steaks offers a taste of Philly in Houston

A retired marine cook of 18 years from outside Philly is blazing a trail for cheesesteak lovers in the heart of Texas.

KATY, Texas -- Scott Boyer is a retired Marine cook of 18 years.

Born in Reading, PA, not far from Philadelphia, Scott had an idea.

After meeting his wife and moving to a small town outside of Houston, he opened a food truck and began selling authentic Philly cheesesteaks in the heart of Texas.

His truck is called Quaker Steaks. And he's the real deal!