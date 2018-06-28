PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --In what is being called the largest settlement in Pennsylvania court history, after nearly four years, the victims of a deadly food truck explosion will receive $160-million, plus an additional confidential amount.
The food truck erupted in a ball of fire on a street corner in Feltonville on July 1, 2014, killing the owner of the truck and her teenage daughter.
Last week, federal authorities announced indictments against U-Haul, and the manager of its Hunting Park location, alleging violations of hazardous material codes.
The owner of the food truck filled the propane tank at U-Haul. Investigators claim it was not done properly, and that caused a leak and ultimately the fatal explosion.
Along with the two victims who were killed, three others were severely burned, and even more were injured.
The burn victims are minors and were not named in this settlement for privacy reasons.
"They have a lifetime of suffering and medical procedures, plastic surgery and dysfunction and we hope this gives them an opportunity to rebuild their life as much as they can," said attorney Robert Mongeluzzi.
The estates of the two women killed are also receiving about $36.5M as part of this suit.
Since this tragedy, there are new safety standards for checking and maintaining propane tanks. The one that exploded in this case was 70 years old.
