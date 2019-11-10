Food & Drink

Thanksgiving 2019: Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals

A new survey reveals the least popular items on the Thanksgiving dinner table and the winner is: cranberry sauce.

Instacart conducted an online survey with The Harris Poll, asking more than 2,000 Americans how they feel about Thanksgiving.

Twenty-nine percent of people say they don't like cranberry sauce but eat it anyway.

Green bean casserole comes in second.

Twenty-two percent of those asked eat sweet potatoes even though they don't like it and 21% of folks don't even like pumpkin pie.

The biggest dislike was definitely cranberry sauce, nearly half of those surveyed said it was "disgusting."

The top offenders are:
  • Canned cranberry sauce (29%)

  • Green bean casserole (24%)

  • Sweet potatoes / sweet potato casserole (22%)

  • Pumpkin pie (21%)

  • Turkey (19%)


And when the big meal is all said and done... leftovers are the go-to right? Not so fast.

According to the study, 23% of Americans are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers. Millennials are anti-leftovers! 32% of Millennials say they are not interested in saving Thanksgiving leftovers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidayfoodthanksgiving
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
Man gunned down outside of Burlington County home: Officials
Puppy found safe after being reportedly stolen in Voorhees
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
2 shot outside of N. Philly nightclub, 1 critical
One man's commute birthed his mission to feed Philly's homeless
Show More
Beagles rescued from unsafe conditions, freezing temps in Philadelphia
Cookie's Tavern celebrates the Marines 244th birthday
Woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder
Girl, 4, caught on camera singing Eagles fight song to newborn sister
AccuWeather: Milder Sunday
More TOP STORIES News