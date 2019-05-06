Food & Drink

2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled

Two million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 5, 2019.

More than two million pounds of frozen entrees from PF Chang's have been recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Chicken Pad Thai, and two varieties of the Chicken Fried Rice are being recalled. The USDA says the packaging is incorrectly branded due to an undeclared milk allergen.

Click here to view the labels of the affected products

The product is also described as 'not fully cooked and 'not shelf stable.'

The frozen dinners were distributed nationwide.
