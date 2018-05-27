U.S. & WORLD

228,000 pounds of Spam recalled

EMBED </>More Videos

228,000 pounds of Spam recalled. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on May 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Spam is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken.

The cans might be contaminated with pieces of metal, according to Hormel, which makes the food.

The company says the cans in question were produced between February 8th and February 10th, and have a "best-buy date" of February 2021.

Four people have complained about the metal, and there have been reports of minor oral injuries associated with biting into it.

If you have any of the products in question, throw them away or return them for a refund.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldrecallconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News