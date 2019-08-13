wendy's

2 million likes, 2 million nuggets: Wendy's to give away free spicy chicken nuggets to celebrate return

Wendy's official brought back spicy chicken nuggets to all locations Monday.

Now the chain is giving away two million nuggets for free!

The number is a tribute to the two million people who helped pushed the return of the item back to the menu.

RELATED: Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets back on menu thanks to Chance the Rapper

Back in June, Chicago native Chance the Rapper tweeted "Positive Affirmations for today...Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today".



The fast-food chain replied to Chance's tweet and promised to resume selling the nuggets if a tweet got "2 million likes".



Goal achieved.



So the chain is keeping good on its' word and making spicy nugget fans dreams come true.

There is one thing, in order to get the free nuggets you have to order through Doordash. Use the code "SPICY-NUGGS" when checking out.



The deal is good through August 18 or as long as supplies last.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessu.s. & worldchickenconsumerwendy's
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets make a comeback thanks to Chance the Rapper
WENDY'S
Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets make a comeback thanks to Chance the Rapper
Armed robbery at Overbrook Wendy's
Man called 'Chubby' on Wendy's receipt
Burger King is the fastest fast-food chain, study says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Montgomery County home
'He could have been alive:' Victim's family speaks out after hit-and-run
Man shot inside Four Points Sheraton Hotel in NE Philadelphia
Dispute between 2 males ends in shooting at El station in Center City
AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Today, This Evening
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
Show More
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
Valuables taken from A-Rod's rental SUV after Phillies-Giants game
Man crashes car into LA Fitness pool
Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights
Delaware dog boarding company apologizes after animal dies
More TOP STORIES News