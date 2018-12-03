3 best French bistros to check out in Lancaster

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top French spots around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Rachel's Cafe and Creperie
Photo: Kristof T./Yelp
Topping the list is Rachel's Cafe and Creperie. Located at 201 W. Walnut St. in Chestnut Hill, the creperie is the highest rated French restaurant in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 294 reviews on Yelp.
With another location on Richmond Drive, Rachel's Cafe and Creperie offers savory and sweet crepes, greens, smoothies and a diverse selection of coffee.
Look for the Steve Murray breakfast crepe stuffed with eggs, brie cheese, black beans, rice, salsa and sausage with a side of hash browns. If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, look for the berry cheesecake or chocolate and caramel crepe. Pair those plates with a regular or specialty cup of Joe, such as the Nutella mocha.
Yelper Hayden M.wrote, "I ordered the smoked salmon crepe and added tomatoes and spinach. It was perfectly savory. ... I got a side of their hot sauce, which was a touch of sweet with an amazing bite of heat that went phenomenally with my crepe."
2. Bistro Barberet & Bakery
Photo: Carrie C./Yelp
Next up is Central Business District's Bistro Barberet & Bakery, situated at 26 E. King St. With 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and French spot, which offers brunch, lunch and dinner, has proven to be a local favorite.
Owner, operator and chef Cedric Barberet has more than 25 years of pastry experience, including the role of executive pastry chef at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, according to the restaurant's website.
This French bistro offers starters like escargot and Norwegian salmon, sandwiches stuffed with chicken and lamb, quiches and large plates of veal, mussels and more. On the bakery list, expect to find almond cake, croissants, peanut butter mousse and other sweet delicacies.
Jessica B., who reviewed it on Nov. 5, said, "This place is adorable! I had the brie and turkey sandwich on this amazing bread, with spicy mustard. Absolutely delicious!"
3. Citronnelle
Photo: David L./Yelp
Central Business District's Citronnelle, located at 110 W. Orange St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews.
This BYOB spot, the cuisine of which is influenced by Asian and African cultures, offers brunch, dinner and dessert.
On the brunch menu, look for French toast, poached eggs, omelettes and grass-fed burgers. For dinner, look for crab croquettes, grilled octopus and plates of steak and chicken. There are also signature dishes like the Indonesian-spiced chicken with rice pilaf, bok choy, fried egg, spiced peanuts, palm sugar and pea shoots.
Yelper Christopher B. wrote, "The food relied on fresh, good ingredients, rather than lots of salt. Delicious and interesting. The ice cream, which the chef makes, is as good as I have ever eaten."